U18s Beaten at QPR

Monday, 13th Mar 2023 16:19

Town’s U18s were beaten 5-3 at QPR on Saturday with Ashton Boswell netting twice and Jack Manly once from the penalty spot.

The West Londoners went in front via Sam Sackey in the seventh minute but schoolboy Boswell levelled on the quarter hour.

Lorent Talla and Alfie Tuck made it 3-1 to the home side with goals on 21 and 26, before Boswell pulled a goal back for the Blues in first-half injury time.

Manly (pictured) equalised from the spot on 59, but Rangers restored their lead a minute later through Talla’s second of the game then sealed the win via Ramy Bouhiaoui in injury time.

The result saw the U18s drop to bottom of Professional Development League Two South but with games in hand on a number of the sides above them.

Meanwhile, Town’s U16s will play AFC Sudbury away in the semi-finals of the Veo Suffolk Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup with the game set to be played at a neutral venue on March 20th. The young Blues beat Brantham Athletic 4-2 in the quarter-finals.





Photo: TWTD