More Than 25,000 Tickets Sold For Shrews Visit

Monday, 13th Mar 2023 16:59 Town have sold more than 25,000 seats for Saturday’s home game against Shrewsbury. The Blues host the Shrews, who are eighth in the League One table, aiming to extend their winning run to six matches. Town last won six matches in a row in 1999, starting with the 4-3 after-extra-time home victory over Bolton in the second leg of the play-off semi-final in 1998/99 and then the first five games of 1999/00. The Blues last won six regular league matches on the bounce in the 1991/92 Second Division title-winning season. Town extended their run of clean sheets to a club record six on Saturday at Bolton and now haven't conceded a goal for 596 minutes, also a club record. They have scored 16 goals in that time. Tickets are on general sale with Town members able to purchase up to two additional seats at discounted prices. Adult Ultimate, Gold and Silver members can buy two additional tickets in any area of the stadium priced at £10 for adults and £5 for seniors, under-23s and under-19s. Town’s ticketing website can be found here. Meanwhile, tickets for the trip to Barnsley on Saturday 25th March remain on general sale with just over 100 of the total allocation of 3,107 still available, although the match could be postponed if the Blues receive three international calls. Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead look set to be named in the Wales squad and Greg Leigh by Jamaica, while skipper Sam Morsy is on Egypt’s preliminary overseas list. Tickets for the visit to Derby County on Saturday 1st April have already sold out.

Photo: Matchday Images



