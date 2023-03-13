Duo in Team of the Week

Monday, 13th Mar 2023 17:09

Blues keeper Christian Walton and left-back Leif Davis have been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week.

Walton saved a Dion Charles penalty at a crucial stage of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Bolton Wanderers, while Davis picked up an assist by sending over the corner from which Cameron Burgess headed home the second goal.

The pair are named in the divisional select XI for the second week running having been among six Town players - plus manager Kieran McKenna - included following the 4-0 home win against Burton Albion.









Photo: Matchday Images