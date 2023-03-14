U21s Host Cardiff

Tuesday, 14th Mar 2023 10:46

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Cardiff City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 12.30pm).

The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are currently eighth in PDL2 South with the Bluebirds fourth.

Fans can attend the match free of charge with parking at the training ground available via the Bent Lane entrance.





Photo: Blair Ferguson