Burns and Broadhead in Wales Squad
Tuesday, 14th Mar 2023 12:12
Blues duo Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead have been named in the Wales squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month.
The Welsh take on Croatia at Stadion Poljud in Split on Saturday 25th March and then Latvia in Cardiff three days later.
Broadhead has previously been called up but so far without winning a senior cap, while Burns won three last year.
The pair will miss the trip to Barnsley a week on Saturday unless the Blues have a third player called up, which seems likely with Greg Leigh expected to be named in the Jamaica squad, while Sam Morsy is on Egypt’s preliminary overseas list, which has happened on previous occasions without the skipper being included in the final party.
Meanwhile, former Blues loanee Jonny Williams, currently with Swindon, has announced his international retirement as he approaches his 30th birthday having won 33 full caps, featuring in three major tournaments.
