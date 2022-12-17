Burns and Broadhead in Wales Squad

Tuesday, 14th Mar 2023 12:12 Blues duo Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead have been named in the Wales squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month. The Welsh take on Croatia at Stadion Poljud in Split on Saturday 25th March and then Latvia in Cardiff three days later. Broadhead has previously been called up but so far without winning a senior cap, while Burns won three last year. The pair will miss the trip to Barnsley a week on Saturday unless the Blues have a third player called up, which seems likely with Greg Leigh expected to be named in the Jamaica squad, while Sam Morsy is on Egypt’s preliminary overseas list, which has happened on previous occasions without the skipper being included in the final party. Meanwhile, former Blues loanee Jonny Williams, currently with Swindon, has announced his international retirement as he approaches his 30th birthday having won 33 full caps, featuring in three major tournaments.

Photos: Action Images/Matchday Images



martin587 added 12:19 - Mar 14

Fully deserved. 2

Gforce added 12:21 - Mar 14

Let's hope Leigh gets called up.It would be a massive loss to be without both Burns and Broadhead in such an important game.Their replacements would almost certainly be Jackson and Harness, I know who Barnsley would prefer to be up against 3

Batteredblue added 12:38 - Mar 14

I i wouldn't be overly concerned if we had to do without both Burns and Broadhead for the Barnsley game, both Harness and Jackson are more than able deputies for them plus Harness owes Barnsley one after having his legitimate goal chalked off at the home game where Barnsley were second best for much of the game. 0

