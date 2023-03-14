Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Beat Cardiff
Tuesday, 14th Mar 2023 15:15

Town’s U21s beat Cardiff City 4-1 at Playford Road this afternoon, Harley Curtis netting twice and Leon Ayinde and Tawanda Chirewa (pen) one each.

Curtis put the Blues ahead in only the second minute, then made it 2-0 in the 13th minute.

Ayinde, who joined Town from Cork City in January, netted his first goal in a Blues shirt in the 37th minute to give John McGreal and David Wright’s side a 3-0 lead at the break.

Fifteen minutes from the end, Chirewa made it 4-0 from the spot but the Welshmen pulled one back on 84 through Cameron Antwi.

But Town weren't to be denied a victory which ended a four-game winless run.

The two sides meet again on Friday at the Cardiff International Sports Stadium (KO 11am).

U21s: Williamson, Lavin, Trialist, Bradshaw, Armin, F Barbrook, Carr, Chirewa, Valentine, Ayinde, Curtis. Subs: Cullum, H Barbrook, Nwabueze, Taylor, Foyo.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023