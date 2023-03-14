U21s Beat Cardiff

Tuesday, 14th Mar 2023 15:15

Town’s U21s beat Cardiff City 4-1 at Playford Road this afternoon, Harley Curtis netting twice and Leon Ayinde and Tawanda Chirewa (pen) one each.

Curtis put the Blues ahead in only the second minute, then made it 2-0 in the 13th minute.

Ayinde, who joined Town from Cork City in January, netted his first goal in a Blues shirt in the 37th minute to give John McGreal and David Wright’s side a 3-0 lead at the break.

Fifteen minutes from the end, Chirewa made it 4-0 from the spot but the Welshmen pulled one back on 84 through Cameron Antwi.

But Town weren't to be denied a victory which ended a four-game winless run.

The two sides meet again on Friday at the Cardiff International Sports Stadium (KO 11am).

U21s: Williamson, Lavin, Trialist, Bradshaw, Armin, F Barbrook, Carr, Chirewa, Valentine, Ayinde, Curtis. Subs: Cullum, H Barbrook, Nwabueze, Taylor, Foyo.





Photo: TWTD