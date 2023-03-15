Healy in Irish U21s Squad

Wednesday, 15th Mar 2023 13:09

On-loan Blues midfielder Matt Healy has been named in the Republic of Ireland U21s squad for their friendly against Iceland later this month.

Healy is currently on loan with his parent club Cork City where he also spent the last Irish season.

The Irish youngsters host the Icelanders at Cork’s Turners Cross on Sunday 26th March.

The 20-year-old has previously won caps at U15, U16 and U17 levels but this is his first U21 call-up.

Healy recently netted a superb strike as Cork beat UCD 4-0 in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

