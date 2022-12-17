Former Chairman Kerr Dies

Wednesday, 15th Mar 2023 17:00 Former Town chairman John Kerr MBE died early this morning, aged 83. Kerr joined the Blues as a director in the summer of 1983, replacing his father Willie, who had been on the board for the previous 20 years. A captain of Diss rugby club and a Woodbridge magistrate, Kerr remained a director of the club until the Marcus Evans takeover in 2007, but continued on the board of the PLC until resigning in 2015. Kerr was appointed Town chairman in 1991, succeeding Patrick Cobbold, and his time in charge saw John Lyall’s Blues win the old First Division and a place in the Premier League in its inaugural season. After three years in the top flight, Town were relegated and just ahead of the start of the 1995/96 season Kerr stepped down from the chairman’s role with David Sheepshanks taking over. At the Ex-Players Dinner in 2013, he was given a Special Merit Award. Paying tribute, current chairman Mike O’Leary said: ”We knew John had been unwell for a period of time but this is still very sad news. “He contributed a huge amount to the football club and was held in high regard at Portman Road. “This will be a tough time for his family and friends, as well as former colleagues, so right now our thoughts are with them.”



A one-time chairman of the Farmers’ Club in London, Kerr set up and owned the popular Easton Farm Park and was awarded an MBE in 1986. He was also the president of the Suffolk Show and a High Sheriff of Suffolk.

Photo: ITFC



OldClactonBlue added 17:03 - Mar 15

Sad news. 2

Suffolkboy added 17:12 - Mar 15

Respect ,sadness and the greatest thanks for commitment to what was and remains a wonderful Club ; those of his ilk are a rare breed !

COYB 3

MaySixth added 17:17 - Mar 15

I talked to him once. 1

itsonlyme added 17:22 - Mar 15

Very sad news! RIP John a fellow town fan! 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:31 - Mar 15

Sad, oversaw some of our better times as chairman. That's a proper Ipswich man 1

