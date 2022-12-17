Barnsley Game Postponed

Wednesday, 15th Mar 2023 19:03

Town have confirmed that the game against fourth-placed Barnsley at Oakwell scheduled for Saturday 25th March has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The move had been expected with Wales having named Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead in their squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia, Greg Leigh set to be in the Jamaica party for their CONCACAF Nations League game in Mexico on Monday 27th March and skipper Sam Morsy having been included in a provisional list of overseas players ahead of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi.

Although not indicating which of the latter pair has been called up, the Blues have now confirmed that the visit to the Tykes is off.

League One clubs are able to request the postponement of matches if they receive three international calls.

No new date has yet been confirmed but it’s expected to be rearranged for a Tuesday late in April, most likely the 25th.

Tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid, while supporters will otherwise be entitled to a refund.

Fans who have received their tickets can claim a refund by returning them to the ticket office or Planet Blue. Those yet to receive theirs can claim a refund via email.

Barnsley are currently six points behind the Blues but with two games in hand having won six and drawn one of their last seven.





Photo: Action Images

warwickblue added 19:06 - Mar 15

Good news. It could be a critical game and we absolutely need the whole squad at the manager's disposal. 0

SouperJim added 19:12 - Mar 15

While I understand and fully support the club's decision, the system really is broken. What about those fans who have already paid for accomodation and travel? 0

afcfee added 19:13 - Mar 15

Bad call to give away a game at this time Id bet Plymouth are the most happy about this.

Who knows what injuries we could have by time play this game now and how far behind -1