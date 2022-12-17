New Ticket Priority For Remaining Away Games
Thursday, 16th Mar 2023 15:39
Town have introduced an adapted priority system for the Blues’ remaining away fixtures this season due to demand.
Kieran McKenna’s side travel to Cheltenham on Easter Monday before visiting Peterborough on Saturday 22nd April and then finally Fleetwood on the campaign’s final day, Sunday 7th May.
As with many of the Blues' away matches this season, Town could sell far more than their allocation.
Priority for those fixtures is being given to supporters who have attended at least 10 away league games this season, up to and including last Saturday’s match at Bolton.
All of those fans are Ultimate or Gold members and tickets for the 10 matches must have been purchased online or from Planet Blue.
Ticket sales for the Cheltenham and Peterborough trips will start from 10am on Tuesday 21st March.
Qualifying supporters will receive an email confirming their eligibility and will then have a 24-hour window in which to buy their ticket.
The system is not in place for the rearranged game at Barnsley which is expected to be played on Tuesday 25th April, while ticketing details for the Fleetwood match will be confirmed in due course.
Sale Windows
Cheltenham - Monday 10th April
Ticket Prices
Coach Travel
Coaches for will depart from behind the Sir Bobby Robson Stand at 8.45am and will pick up at Marks Tey.
Peterborough - Saturday 22nd April
Ticket Prices
Main Stand
Coach Travel
Coaches will depart from behind the Sir Bobby Robson Stand at 10.45am and will pick up at Stowmarket, Bury and Newmarket.
The club will be operating a safe seating area for both fixtures, which will be in Block 6 of the Colin Farmer Stand at Cheltenham and Block E3 of the DESKGO Stand at Peterborough.
Safe seating tickets can now be purchased online here and will be shown by an orange exclamation mark on the seat. By hovering over a seat, confirmation of that ticket being safe seating will be shown. Full details on the club site.
Photo: Pagepix

