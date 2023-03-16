New Barnsley Date Confirmed
Thursday, 16th Mar 2023 17:04
Town have confirmed that the trip to Barnsley will now take place on Tuesday 25th April with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Last night the match, which was initially scheduled for a week on Saturday, was postponed after the Blues had three international calls, Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead having been selected by Wales, while Greg Leigh is expected to be in the Jamaica squad and skipper Sam Morsy was named in a preliminary list of overseas calls for Egypt.
Fourth-placed Barnsley are currently six points behind Town but with two games in hand having won six and drawn one of their last seven.
Photo: Action Images
