New Barnsley Date Confirmed

Thursday, 16th Mar 2023 17:04 Town have confirmed that the trip to Barnsley will now take place on Tuesday 25th April with a 7.45pm kick-off. Last night the match, which was initially scheduled for a week on Saturday, was postponed after the Blues had three international calls, Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead having been selected by Wales, while Greg Leigh is expected to be in the Jamaica squad and skipper Sam Morsy was named in a preliminary list of overseas calls for Egypt. Fourth-placed Barnsley are currently six points behind Town but with two games in hand having won six and drawn one of their last seven.

Photo: Action Images



ringwoodblue added 17:14 - Mar 16

Looks like a crucial game, this one. I hope the change of date does not disadvantage us in any way and hope that the boys on international call-ups don’t pick up any injuries while they are away.



I also wonder if Sky might show it on the red button alongside Blackburn v Burnley? 0

