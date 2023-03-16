Morgan Named in Northern Ireland U19s

Blues youngster Rio Morgan has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their U19 Euro 2023 elite round qualifiers in France later this month.

Morgan has previously won two caps at U19 level having previously played for the U17s and U18s.

The Welwyn Garden City-born forward, a first-year scholar, signed his first professional contract in January.

The 17-year-old, the youngest member of the Northern Ireland squad, was one of the stars of Town's FA Youth Cup run this season.

Northern Ireland face the hosts at Stade de la Source in Orleans on Wednesday 22nd March, then the Romanians at Stade Jacques Mazzuca in Saran on Saturday 25th March and finally Norway again in Saran on Tuesday 28th March.

Northern Ireland U19s: Josh Clarke (Celtic), Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Daithi McCallion (Finn Harps, on loan from Derry City), Dylan Sloan (Newry City, on loan from Larne), Josh Roney (Stoke City), Reece Jordan (Portadown), Aaron Wightman (Glentoran), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), Conor Scannell (Ards), Jamie McDonnell (Nottingham Forest), Darren Robinson (Derby County), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Jamie Doran (Glenavon), Charlie Lindsay (Rangers), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Aaron Prendergast (Glenavon), Makenzie Kirk (Hearts), Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town), Conor Falls (Huddersfield Town).









Photo: Matchday Images