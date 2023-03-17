U21s at Cardiff, U18s Host Sheffield United

Friday, 17th Mar 2023 09:30

Town’s U21s are in action away at Cardiff City this morning, while the U18s will host Sheffield United at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

John McGreal and David Wright’s side face the Bluebirds at the Cardiff International Sports Stadium with an 11am kick-off. The match is being shown live by Cardiff City TV via their YouTube channel.

The U21s beat the Welshman 4-1 at Playford Road on Monday with Harley Curtis netting twice and Leon Ayinde and Tawanda Chirewa (pictured), from the penalty spot, one each.

Town are seventh in Professional Development League Two South with Cardiff fourth, four points ahead of them having played four more matches.

Sam Darlow’s U18s take on the Blades at 11.30am on Saturday aiming to climb off the bottom of the PDL2 South table. The South Yorkshiremen are second in the North division.

Meanwhile, Town’s U16s will play AFC Sudbury in their semi-final of the Veo Suffolk Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup at Hadleigh United on Thursday 6th April (KO 7.45pm). The young Blues beat Brantham Athletic 4-2 in the quarter-finals.





Photo: Matchday Images