Broadhead Wins Goal of the Month

Friday, 17th Mar 2023 10:00 Blues forward Nathan Broadhead’s brilliant free-kick against Sheffield Wednesday has been voted the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month for February. Broadhead’s goal just before half-time brought the Blues back into the match against the Owls with the game at 2-0 and Leif Davis, via another free-kick, levelled just after the break. The Blues striker, who won the club’s own Goal of the Month award, was up against strikes from Peterborough's Hector Kyprianou, Elliot Bonds of Cheltenham and Lincoln City's Ben House. The 24-year-old, who earlier this week was named in the Wales squad ahead of their March internationals, admitted he’s not been a regular free-kick taker. “When I was younger I’ve hit a few like that, but that was the first time in senior football I’ve scored a free-kick and probably the second I’ve ever taken,” he said. “When we scored that goal, you could tell we just changed the game so it was important at the time for me to just get going again. “Overall I’m absolutely delighted with the award and hopefully can get more.” Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman added: “The power, dip and accuracy of this superb free-kick meant that even one of the division’s top goalkeepers [Cameron Dawson] failed to lay a hand on it.



“It was a goal that sent Ipswich into half-time with some belief and inspired a comeback to earn a point against a promotion rival – who knows how important that point could be come May.” Couldn't have placed it any better 🎯



Nathan Broadhead's first @IpswichTown goal was a peach 🍑#EFL | #SkyBetLeagueOne pic.twitter.com/g0bVUDO2F2 — Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) February 12, 2023

Photos: ITFC



SamWhiteUK added 10:03 - Mar 17

Wow! Impressed. Didn't think he'd get it, but it was a cracking FK 0

cat added 10:03 - Mar 17

Awesome goal and a great addition to the team. So big congrats to NB and the best thing is he’s ours 0

zonderdan added 10:23 - Mar 17

It was a peach. He's got bags of natural ability. Well deserved. 0

bobble added 10:44 - Mar 17

love to see it one day..... 0

