PC Guilty of Gross Misconduct For Using Excessive Force Against Dalian Atkinson

Friday, 17th Mar 2023 13:16

PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, the West Mercia Police officer who repeatedly hit former Blues striker Dalian Atkinson with her baton on the night he was killed by her colleague and partner PC Benjamin Monk, has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Bettley-Smith was previously found not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident in the early hours of Monday 15th August 2016 outside Atkinson’s father Ernest’s house in the Trench area of Telford in which the one-time Blues frontman died, aged 48.

However, the police watchdog called for a gross misconduct hearing, which has taken place over the last four days with the panel deciding excessive force was used.

Bettley-Smith struck Atkinson, who was "in the grip of a psychotic episode”, three times initially, which was viewed as lawful. However, three further strikes were judged “unnecessary, disproportionate and unreasonable in all the circumstances and therefore unlawful”.

Bettley-Smith had claimed she “perceived” the already grounded Atkinson was trying to get up but a number of civilian witnesses said the former frontman wasn’t moving or showing any resistance.

Evidence will now be heard on whether the 33-year-old will lose her job or face a lesser sanction.

Monk was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for eight years in July 2021, having repeatedly Tasered the former Blues striker.

Shrewsbury-born Atkinson joined Town as a youth player having been scouted by legendary Blues talent spotter Ron Gray during Bobby Ferguson’s time as boss.

The frontman made his senior debut in March 1986 and went on to make 56 starts and 13 sub appearances scoring 21 goals before moving to Sheffield Wednesday for £450,000 in July 1989. Aston Villa, Real Sociedad and Fenerbahçe were among his other clubs.