U21s Beaten at Cardiff

Friday, 17th Mar 2023 13:29

Town’s U21s were beaten 4-2 by 10-man Cardiff City at the the Cardiff International Sports Stadium this morning.

Joel Bagan gave the home side the lead in the 20th minute before Cameron Antwi made it 2-0 three minutes later.

The Bluebirds were reduced to 10 men in the 25th minute when Aidan McNamara was dismissed but it took until the hour mark before the Blues were able to pull a goal back, Tawanda Chirewa (pictured) netting against the Welshmen for the second time this week, Town having won the home fixtures between the sides 4-1 at Playford Road on Monday.

However, Cian Ashford made it 3-1 on 74 before Osman Foyo grabbed a second for Town two minutes later but Ashford sealed the three points for Cardiff with his second of the match in injury time.

U21s: Williamson, Lavin, Armin, Bradshaw, Trialist, Foyo, Nwabueze, Carr, Taylor, Chirewa, Ayinde.Subs: Cullum, F Barbrook, Manly, Morgan.





Photo: Matchday Images