McKenna: Not a Difficult Decision to Postpone Barnsley Trip

Friday, 17th Mar 2023 15:27 Town boss Kieran McKenna says postponing the Barnsley game in a week’s time due to international calls wasn’t a difficult decision. The Blues have had Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead named in the Wales squad, while it’s expected Greg Leigh will be called up by Jamaica. Skipper Sam Morsy has once again been included in a preliminary list of overseas players to be selected by Egypt, although in similar situations in the past hasn’t been named in the final squad. League One clubs can postpone matches if three or more of their players are picked for international squads. The visit to Oakwell will now take place on Tuesday 25th April. “We gave it due thought but, to be honest, I don't think it was a particularly difficult decision,” McKenna said. “I think any team would have come to the same conclusion. It's an important stage of the season, we are fighting for every point that we can and we want to try and go into every game in as strong a position as possible. “Of course, you never know and the result in the end will dictate the narrative because everyone will know best in hindsight. “But I think any team at this stage in the season wants to have as many of their best players available as possible for every game and that's what we will try and do between now and the end of the season.” Regarding Burns, who perhaps hasn’t made quite the same impact as last term when he topped scored on 13 and swept the player of the year awards, McKenna said: “I think he's having a strong season again. He's maybe in double figures for assists, which I think for a wide player who doesn't take set plays is really, really high. “His underlying numbers are really good in terms of his creation and how many opportunities he gets. He's scored six goals from a wide position and he's having another strong season. “He contributes for us on and off the ball, and he contributes to the group. So he's having a strong season and we're happy that he's got this international recognition which we know doesn't come easily for any player who is playing in League One. “You have to perform very well and it's nice that he's had that recognition and he's going to continue to fight for us now for every game. “I know he'll be very focused going into tomorrow to help us get the three points and after that he can go away and enjoy his experience with Wales and hopefully look to make an impression in their squad as well.” While Burns has previously won three caps, Broadhead is yet to make his international debut, injury having forced him out of the squad last summer with his new Town teammate coincidentally the man who replaced him. “We've not spoken about it much because everyone's eyes are on Shrewsbury,” McKenna said when asked about the prospect of Broadhead winning his first cap. “I'll speak to him about it after the game tomorrow. Everyone says ‘well done’ and then it's on to preparing for the game. We've got a massive game tomorrow. “On an individual level, he'll be pleased and it's a good reward for his form. But also, on an individual level, his main priority is trying to help Ipswich Town at the moment, and he's very focused on that, and I'm sure his full focus will be on that until five o'clock tomorrow. “At that point, he can look forward to going away with the national team for the first time and again trying and make a good impression on the staff and the supporters there.”

