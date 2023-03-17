McKenna Delighted With Set-Piece Improvement But Shrews Set the Benchmark

Friday, 17th Mar 2023 15:39 Town boss Kieran McKenna is delighted the Blues have scored more goals from set pieces than any other side in the division but believes they can learn lessons from tomorrow’s opponents Shrewsbury, who have netted only one fewer. McKenna’s side top the League One set piece goal table having netted 21 times with the Shrews second on 20. The Blues manager is happy with the turnaround from last season during which Town scored only nine times from set pieces with only Lincoln and relegated Crewe managing fewer. “It's been really pleasing,” he said. “It was something that we looked at a lot in the summer. Obviously, the record last year wasn't good enough and it was something that we really analysed. “It's a good example of the type of process that we want to go through on all aspects of our play and all aspects of the club, really. “Identifying where we can improve, making improvements through recruitment, but also heavily through coaching and developing players at their roles and understanding and executing their roles better. “At the moment, we've gone from the worst team on attacking set plays from the second half of last season to now one of the best teams in the league. “So it's a good example of how you can improve a certain aspect of your through joined-up thinking and good work in all areas. “Credit to all the staff and the players involved in that process, but we definitely still feel that we can improve. “There are a lot of areas that we've looked at on our set plays that we can improve on and that's a continual process, and we want to do that. “And I think Shrewsbury are a good example of the level that we want to get to. I think we've scored the most corners in the league, but we've had in and around 100 more corners than Shrewsbury, and we've scored one more goal. “So their ratio of corners to goals scored is way and above anyone else's in the league and their efficiency for the amount of corners they get is absolutely fantastic. “They've been terrific on it and credit to them or that, and it's an area that we can still keep improving in all different ways.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 16:45 - Mar 17

As ever , it’s onwards and upwards ,never ever stop revision of achievement ,always learn and be willing to do so, and above all positively believe there is a route to greater achievement !

COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments