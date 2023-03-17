Clarke: It's Great to Be Back Home

Friday, 17th Mar 2023 17:25 Harry Clarke admits he is loving life right now after joining Town for a second time when he returned from Arsenal in the January transfer window. The man-of-many-roles – he started out at Portman Road as a central striker but has since shown his versatility in a number of other positions – was in the Blues’ academy before being transferred to the Gunners back in 2015. He graduated to full professional level but failed to make any Premier League appearances for the Gunners and spent a large amount of time on loan elsewhere, first of all at Oldham Athletic and then in Scotland with Ross County and Hibs being with Championship club Stoke in the first half of the current campaign. Clarke, 22, said: “It’s great to be back home. I’d been away for a few years so it’s good to be back with family again. That’s extra special and after time living in London and out on loan at different clubs, it’s good to be back in Ipswich again. “It’s extra special that I’m back at this club, with the trajectory it is on, and that’s the main thing for me. Seeing this town with a real buzz about it is a big thing too. “My time at Arsenal was special for me. I was just a young farmer boy from Ipswich going all the way up to London and it was quite daunting at first. But I settled in and I spent many years in the same age group as Bukayo [Saka] and Emile [Smith-Rowe]. “I played with some amazing people and I was coached by some amazing coaches, but it’s good to be back here and although he’s injured at the moment it has also been good to see Ty [John-Jules] as well because I also know him from our time together at Arsenal. “I played with Bukayo and Emile through the academy years at Arsenal and I speak to them sometimes. They are two of the big stars these days but I still keep in touch with a few of the lads I grew up with there and I’m hoping they win the Premier League.”

Clarke is eyeing a dream ending to the season with Town winning promotion back to the Championship and his former club being crowned Champions of England. “That would be nice,” he admitted. “The main thing is that we get promotion but if they win the title that would be the cherry on the cake for me and I think they will. “It was a big goal Reiss [Nelson] scored against Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago in the last minute and things seem to be dropping into place. “I know they were knocked out of the Europa League last night but that could be a blessing in disguise. The legs will be that bit fresher with no European games and it will give them a better chance of winning the league.” Clarke recalled happy times with Arsenal, adding: “It was always clear that Bukayo was destined for greatness. I remember a game when we played in the FA Youth Cup at Anfield and he came on with about 20 minutes left, scored one and got an assist. “Also, the last game of the season against Tottenham, when we wanted a win to win the youth league, and he came on and won it for us with some of his madness. “You always knew he was going to do it and he has taken his opportunity with the first team and England. He’s a top bloke as well, so humble and just dedicated to the game, a really nice guy.” Asked if it felt a lot different at Ipswich now to when he departed for Arsenal eight years ago, he said: “When I left, I think we were in the Championship play-offs but in the time I was away things changed. “I have a lot of family members and friends who are big Town fans and I know from what they were telling me that it all picked up when the new owners took over and then when the manager came in towards the end of 2021. I see it first-hand now from being back at the club and living in the town again.” Clarke has made seven league starts – five wins and two draws – since his £1 million return and is pleased to have been featuring regularly as Town bid to keep up their pursuit of an automatic promotion places, closing to within two points of second-placed Plymouth Argyle after last week’s win at rivals Bolton made it five wins on the trot. “It was something I spoke to the manager about,” he continued. “I had been on loan from Arsenal to Stoke in the Championship and was coming down to League One, so the main thing for me was to get games and try to help the team as much as I could. The manager has backed that up and played me, so I hope I can keep doing that. “In the last month or so we’ve put a lot of wins together, which is obviously the main thing. When I joined, and for a bit before that, we seemed to be on a draw streak, so to put a run of wins together is good and hopefully we can continue that tomorrow against Shrewsbury. Clarke has also had the opportunity this week to catch up with Jason Schechterle, the former Phoenix police officer who regards himself as the luckiest person alive today. In March 2001 a taxi travelling at more than 100 miles per hour crashed into his patrol car and he was trapped inside as it burst into flames. Against the odds, Jason survived to tell his story and he is in great demand as a motivational speaker, travelling worldwide to share his experience. He addressed all players and staff the last time he was here and he is meeting with the club’s younger players, along with their parents, during this trip. Clarke said: “I didn’t have the honour of meeting Jason when he first visited the club, so it’s good that he has come back this week. He’s an absolutely incredible man who puts life into perspective. “He makes you realise how lucky you are and how we should be grateful for the little things in life, and not take anything for granted. “It has been great having Jason around this week and to also have him here for tomorrow’s game against Shrewsbury gives us another boost. He’s really into it. “He has become a real Ipswich fan through his connections to the owners and loved attending the training up close. When you talk to him you realise how much he loves this club and also the town.”

Photo: ITFC



