Magilton, Stewart, Yallop and Garneys Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Saturday, 18th Mar 2023 00:16

Jim Magilton, Marcus Stewart, Frank Yallop and Tom Garneys were inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame at Friday evening’s Former Players Association Hall of Fame Reunion Dinner.

Magilton was back at Portman Road for the first time since his sacking as manager in 2009 and received his award from current boss Kieran McKenna, who he worked alongside with the Northern Irish U21s.

Stewart, like Magilton a key member of the team which was promoted to the Premier League in 2000 and finished fifth in the Premier League the following year, was handed his gong by their manager George Burley at a dinner attended by former players from throughout the decades as well as sponsors and current members of the coaching and backroom staff, including chairman Mike O’Leary and CEO Mark Ashton. Terry Butcher and Matt Holland hosted.

US-based Yallop didn’t attend the dinner having been handed his award in December when he was last in the UK.

Former centre-forward Garneys was given a posthumous award with the man who replaced him, Ray Crawford, speaking about the frontman, who scored 143 goals in 272 matches during the 1950s.

Garneys, who later ran the Mulberry Tree pub and died in 2007, would have celebrated his 100th birthday in August this year.





Photos: Matchday Images/Action Images