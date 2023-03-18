Magilton and Stewart on Life's a Pitch
Saturday, 18th Mar 2023 10:20
New Hall of Fame inductees Jim Magilton and Marcus Stewart will be among those joining the regulars on Saturday's Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk (12-2pm).
Host Mark Murphy will also be with legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham.
Stewart and Magilton, legends of the George Burley era, were inducted along with Frank Yallop and the late Tom Garneys at last night’s Hall of Fame dinner.
Also on the show will be former chairman David Sheepshanks talking about his predecessor John Kerr and retired Arizona police officer and motivational speaker Jason Schechterle.
Will Town beat Shrewsbury? Can Forest Green Rovers do us a favour and beat Plymouth?
