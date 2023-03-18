Magilton and Stewart on Life's a Pitch

Saturday, 18th Mar 2023 10:20 New Hall of Fame inductees Jim Magilton and Marcus Stewart will be among those joining the regulars on Saturday's Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk (12-2pm). Host Mark Murphy will also be with legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham. Stewart and Magilton, legends of the George Burley era, were inducted along with Frank Yallop and the late Tom Garneys at last night’s Hall of Fame dinner. Also on the show will be former chairman David Sheepshanks talking about his predecessor John Kerr and retired Arizona police officer and motivational speaker Jason Schechterle. Hear all about the @IpswichTown ex players dinner on Life’s a Pitch @BBCSuffolk from noon. pic.twitter.com/PP0NqBfIJU — Mark Murphy MBE (@MarkGlennMurphy) March 18, 2023 Will Town beat Shrewsbury? Can Forest Green Rovers do us a favour and beat Plymouth? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: ITFC



Linkboy13 added 10:54 - Mar 18

Two absolute legends who were both pivotal in getting us to the premier league. Magiltons performance in the home game against Bolton probably the best individual display ive seen at Portman road what a player. 0

