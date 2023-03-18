Town Unchanged Against Shrews

Saturday, 18th Mar 2023 14:37 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s home game against Shrewsbury. McKenna picks the same team for two games in a row for only the third time this season, while there’s one change on the bench with Kane Vincent-Young coming in for Janoi Donacien. Shrewsbury make one change from the team which beat Morecambe 3-1 last week with Elliott Bennett coming in for Tom Bayliss, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Former Town loanee Matt Pennington starts in the Shrews' defence. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Shrewsbury: Marosi, Leahy (c), Pennington, Moore, Winchester, Street, Pyke, Bennett, Dunkley, Shipley, Flanagan. Subs: Burgoyne, Bowman, Bloxham, Saydee, Craig, Barlow. Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire).

Photo: Pagepix



