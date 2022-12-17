Morsy Left Out of Egypt Squad
Saturday, 18th Mar 2023 16:03
Blues skipper Sam Morsy has been left out of the Egypt squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi this month.
The 31-year-old was named on a preliminary list of overseas call-ups earlier this month but has been left out of the final party.
Town’s game at Barnsley next week has been postponed due to the Blues having three international calls, Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead for Wales, while Greg Leigh is set to be included in the Jamaica squad.
Egypt: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Ahmed El-Shennawy (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Sobhi (Zamalek), Ahmed Fetouh (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Ali Gaber, Osama Galal, Mohamed Hamdi (Pyramids FC), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah), Hesham Salah (Ittihad of Alexandria), Tarek Hamed (Ittihad Jeddah), Hamdi Fathi, Marwan Ateya, Ahmed Abdelkader (Al Ahly), Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek), Mostafa Fathi (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Hamada (Pharco FC), Emam Ashour (FC Midtjylland), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Alanyaspor), Mostafa Mohamed (FC Nantes), Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]