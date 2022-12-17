Morsy Left Out of Egypt Squad

Saturday, 18th Mar 2023 16:03 Blues skipper Sam Morsy has been left out of the Egypt squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi this month. The 31-year-old was named on a preliminary list of overseas call-ups earlier this month but has been left out of the final party. Town’s game at Barnsley next week has been postponed due to the Blues having three international calls, Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead for Wales, while Greg Leigh is set to be included in the Jamaica squad. Egypt: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Ahmed El-Shennawy (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Sobhi (Zamalek), Ahmed Fetouh (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Ali Gaber, Osama Galal, Mohamed Hamdi (Pyramids FC), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah), Hesham Salah (Ittihad of Alexandria), Tarek Hamed (Ittihad Jeddah), Hamdi Fathi, Marwan Ateya, Ahmed Abdelkader (Al Ahly), Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek), Mostafa Fathi (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Hamada (Pharco FC), Emam Ashour (FC Midtjylland), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Alanyaspor), Mostafa Mohamed (FC Nantes), Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg).

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 16:06 - Mar 18

Probably best for town. We need him here. 45 to go, let's hope he can avoid a yellow card🤞 0

USA added 17:34 - Mar 18

So what happens if Leigh isn’t called up? How are countries allowed to announce the squads when they can be arsed and not by a deadline!? 0

