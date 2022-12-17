|Ipswich Town 2 v 0 Shrewsbury Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 18th March 2023 Kick-off 15:00
Cotterill: Strongest Team We've Played This Season
Saturday, 18th Mar 2023 20:35
Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was disappointed with the goals his side conceded in their 2-0 defeat to the Blues on what he admitted was a very difficult day against what he believes is the strongest team the Shrews have faced this season.
George Hirst and Massimo Luongo netted a goal in either half to see Town to their sixth win on the bounce.
“Two poor goals, we are disappointed with the goals we have given away and the manner of them,” he told the Shropshire Star.
“The players always give it their all, but we cannot afford to have a couple of lads missing.
“Today we could have done with Killian [Phillips], we could have done with Tom Bayliss and we could have needed them in our midfielder which would have helped us - certainly as the game went on.
“A few of our lads could have played a bit better than they did and I think Ipswich are probably the strongest team that we have played this season.
“They are really too big a club to be in League One so we knew it was going to be difficult to compete when you come to places like this.
“But all in all the lads give what they can. It is always disappointing to concede a goal, we were disappointed with how we defended both goals.
“They were both preventable, there is nothing new there, and it is not something we have not already spoken about this week.
“But sometimes you come up against a team and there is nothing you can do. We are very very light and we have done it all season, and we have pushed it and pushed and pushed it as far as we can.
“When you come up against sides like this, they can put five subs on and they would probably get into our starting line-up, and it is a fantastic luxury.
“The challenge for Ipswich is not getting up it is when they get up, it is competing with those teams who are up. That will be the challenge. A very difficult day.”
