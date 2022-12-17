Cotterill: Strongest Team We've Played This Season

Saturday, 18th Mar 2023 20:35 Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was disappointed with the goals his side conceded in their 2-0 defeat to the Blues on what he admitted was a very difficult day against what he believes is the strongest team the Shrews have faced this season. George Hirst and Massimo Luongo netted a goal in either half to see Town to their sixth win on the bounce. “Two poor goals, we are disappointed with the goals we have given away and the manner of them,” he told the Shropshire Star. “The players always give it their all, but we cannot afford to have a couple of lads missing. “Today we could have done with Killian [Phillips], we could have done with Tom Bayliss and we could have needed them in our midfielder which would have helped us - certainly as the game went on. “A few of our lads could have played a bit better than they did and I think Ipswich are probably the strongest team that we have played this season. “They are really too big a club to be in League One so we knew it was going to be difficult to compete when you come to places like this. “But all in all the lads give what they can. It is always disappointing to concede a goal, we were disappointed with how we defended both goals. “They were both preventable, there is nothing new there, and it is not something we have not already spoken about this week. “But sometimes you come up against a team and there is nothing you can do. We are very very light and we have done it all season, and we have pushed it and pushed and pushed it as far as we can. “When you come up against sides like this, they can put five subs on and they would probably get into our starting line-up, and it is a fantastic luxury. “The challenge for Ipswich is not getting up it is when they get up, it is competing with those teams who are up. That will be the challenge. A very difficult day.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Gilesy added 20:55 - Mar 18

I watched his pre match and his post match interviews. He’s a prickly man. 0

BurleysGloryDays added 20:57 - Mar 18

Agree, we look a different class since the Jan signings have bedded in.



A joy to watch us for the first time in so so long.



The dark McCarthy years of hoofball becoming a distant memory.



Even if a travesty (us not going up next season) occurs, we’ve been treated to the taste of what being a town fan will be like for the foreseeable future. And it’s going to be awesome!



Massive credit to owners, club management, players and fans.



It’s building again and you can feel it. 1

Suffolkboy added 21:07 - Mar 18

BGD — a fair reflection on the change in actual football at and from ITFC ; BUT don’t overlook funds Mc C generated from sales ,nor forget the hopeless and miserable financial support available .MM actually worked wonders with no money and was an honest man of total integrity ,respected also by many !

Like KM he was no slouch in the football strategy and field of tactics ,but could never afford to consolidate and build ,nor develop a squad and ITFC long term ethic and culture .

Thankfully we are now able to focus properly and positively under a regime committed to expanding the enormous potential here .

Great stuff ,from M A and KM down !

COYB -1

BurleysGloryDays added 21:20 - Mar 18

SB - Mick isn’t a bad person, he has a way of doing things - it’s just appalling to watch, at whatever level and with whatever resources he has.



His reign was the nadir of football style in my lifetime, and attendances speak for themselves. KM gets 26k+ playing great football in league one. MM oversaw the disintegration of our reputation for playing football and our fans spoke with their feet.



Still - I’m only referencing the past to contextualise how good this is, and our future is!



COYB



5

Blue56 added 21:47 - Mar 18

Whilst Mick didn't have the funds, you can't compare McCarthy to McKenna. Mc Kenna is tactically much better than Mick, who I never had a problem with. 27,000 crowd and atmosphere was as good as I have heard all season. Thought Shrewsbury did OK but for most of the game, at this level, few teams could compete with us. Terrible officials, under different circumstances could and should have been 4 or 5. 1

