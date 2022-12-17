Ipswich Town 2-0 Shrewsbury Town - Highlights

Suffolkboy added 10:18 - Mar 19

Of course the Officials have the final say , BUT it is from the video very hard to see CC as being offside when the ball is actually played towards the goal .

One has to wonder whether the Match Officials body bothers to look at and into doubtful decision making ; do they find or make the time to talk with Club Managers , to either find out their views or take , OR just as importantly to further educate one and all and enhance joint respect ?

Congratulations ,however , to the ITFC contingent representing us week in week out with distinction and very good standards of behaviour !

Great result - well deserved !

COYB