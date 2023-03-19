Tractor Girls in Confident Mood Ahead of Trip to Crawley

Sunday, 19th Mar 2023 10:01 Ipswich Town Women will be hoping to return to the top of the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division this afternoon when they take on Crawley Wasps at Hanbury Park (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls hit the summit for the first time last week when they beat London Bees 3-0 at home but Oxford United went back above them on Tuesday when they won 4-1 at home to the MK Dons. While the Blues are in action against the Wasps, who are bottom of the table having taken only seven points from their 18 games, the U’s have a tougher game away against fourth-placed Watford. Town and Oxford meet one another at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe in what could be a season-defining game on Sunday 2nd April. The Blues have five games left to play and the U's six. Midfielder Sarah Brasero-Carreira (pictured) says the team are going into this afternoon’s match full of self-belief having won their last five without conceding, the most recent four all at home. “Good vibes at the moment because we’re obviously on a good streak of games, winning all five, we’ve had good momentum as well,” she said. “Winning the last few, especially against the big teams as well, like Watford, it’s obviously given us confidence.” The England U19 international expects Crawley to try to make life difficult for the Blues. “I think they will go into a block and it’ll be hard to play against them because there will be a lot of players trying to block us,” she continued. “I think we’ll just have to move the ball quickly and switch it quickly.” Reflecting on the battle for the title, she added: “We just need to win all our remaining games, that’s it really.”

Photo: Ross Halls



