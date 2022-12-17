Blues Linked With Pompey Striker Bishop

Sunday, 19th Mar 2023 11:22 Town are being linked with a summer move for Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop. The 26-year-old has scored 22 goals in all competitions for Pompey this season having joined them for £500,000 from Accrington Stanley in the summer. Now, The Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon is claiming the Blues are keeping tabs on the former Notts County, Gloucester, Worcester, Boston United and Leamington frontman ahead of a potential move should they win promotion to the Championship. Nottingham-born Bishop has been a regular scorer against Town for both Stanley and Portsmouth and netted twice from the spot in his current side’s 3-2 defeat at Portman Road in October and once in the 2-2 draw at Fratton Park just after Christmas.

Photo: Matchday Images



martin587 added 11:40 - Mar 19

Let’s not jump the gun just yet.Still a lot to do.Hopefully all will come good.Let’s hope the midweek results go our way. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 11:41 - Mar 19

If we are promoted this season then we should be looking at players who are top half Championship or bottom end Prem quality, not more League One. 1

Bazza8564 added 11:42 - Mar 19

We will be linked with Lord Lucan and John F Kennedy before long. Lets get ourselves focused on the"one game at a time" thing before we start thinking about who we might buy if. Might and If are the key words....... 1

Orraman added 11:45 - Mar 19

Since the arrival of the current management regime, how many players that we have been ‘linked with’ actually arrived at Portman Rd? This is not the way Mark Ashton does business as all his signings have been under the radar until the obligatory photo of the newcomer holding up the famous blue shirt.

Colby Bishop is a competent, proficient League 1 striker but assuming we do reach the Championship next season, I am sure Mr Ashton will be raising his sights far higher than this. 1

