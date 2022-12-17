Blues Linked With Pompey Striker Bishop
Sunday, 19th Mar 2023 11:22
Town are being linked with a summer move for Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop.
The 26-year-old has scored 22 goals in all competitions for Pompey this season having joined them for £500,000 from Accrington Stanley in the summer.
Now, The Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon is claiming the Blues are keeping tabs on the former Notts County, Gloucester, Worcester, Boston United and Leamington frontman ahead of a potential move should they win promotion to the Championship.
Nottingham-born Bishop has been a regular scorer against Town for both Stanley and Portsmouth and netted twice from the spot in his current side’s 3-2 defeat at Portman Road in October and once in the 2-2 draw at Fratton Park just after Christmas.
Photo: Matchday Images
