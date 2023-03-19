Listen Again: Magilton and Stewart on Life's a Pitch

Sunday, 19th Mar 2023 11:50

Blues legends and new Hall of Fame inductees Jim Magilton and Marcus Stewart were the star guests on Saturday's Life’s a Pitch, along with former chairman David Sheepshanks and retired Arizona police officer and motivational speaker Jason Schechterle.

Magilton joined the regulars - host Mark Murphy, legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham - in the studio having returned to Suffolk for the first time in 14 years, while Stewart and Sheepshanks spoke the show on the phone, while Schechterle talked to Murphy late in the week having made his second visit to Portman Road.

Stewart and Magilton were inducted along with Frank Yallop and the late Tom Garneys at last night’s Hall of Fame dinner.

The show can be heard here from 2hrs, 2mins and 59 seconds with Magilton joining the programme from the start.





Photo: TWTD