Luongo in Team of the Week

Monday, 20th Mar 2023 12:42

Town midfielder Massimo Luongo has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week for his goalscoring performance in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Shrewsbury.

The 30-year-old Australian international netted the Blues’ second goal in the 51 minutes to seal Town’s sixth victory on the bounce.

The goal was Luongo’s first for the Blues for nearly 11 years having previously scored in the League Cup at Carlisle in August 2012 during his earlier loan spell at Portman Road.





Photo: Matchday Images