Town to Introduce Singing Section

Monday, 20th Mar 2023 16:36

Town have announced that a new Singing Section will be introduced in Block A of the Cobbold Stand next season.

The move has been made with a view towards enhancing the atmosphere at Portman Road.

The initiative was trialed at the FA Cup fourth round tie against Burnley in January when independent fans group Blue Action sat in that area rather than their usual Sir Bobby Robson Stand seats.

The club outlined the aim on their website: “The designated area will house vocal supporters who are keen to play a leading role in both generating, and maintaining, a positive atmosphere during matches.

“The area is also designed to complement the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand in particular, with this recognised as the most vocal section of the stadium on matchdays.

“Supporters should note that the Singing Section will include drumming and flag-waving, along with occasional fan-led displays.”

The club say fans who normally sit in Block A have been contacted about the change.





Photo: Matchday Images

Number22 added 16:42 - Mar 20

This could be a great development. Hope it works out, only shame is that the away fans won't see the displays, but it's not for them, right? 0