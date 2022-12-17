Town to Introduce Singing Section
Monday, 20th Mar 2023 16:36
Town have announced that a new Singing Section will be introduced in Block A of the Cobbold Stand next season.
The move has been made with a view towards enhancing the atmosphere at Portman Road.
The initiative was trialed at the FA Cup fourth round tie against Burnley in January when independent fans group Blue Action sat in that area rather than their usual Sir Bobby Robson Stand seats.
The club outlined the aim on their website: “The designated area will house vocal supporters who are keen to play a leading role in both generating, and maintaining, a positive atmosphere during matches.
“The area is also designed to complement the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand in particular, with this recognised as the most vocal section of the stadium on matchdays.
“Supporters should note that the Singing Section will include drumming and flag-waving, along with occasional fan-led displays.”
The club say fans who normally sit in Block A have been contacted about the change.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]