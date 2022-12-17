Town Surprise as Leigh Left Out of Jamaica Squad

Monday, 20th Mar 2023 18:40 Left-back Greg Leigh has surprisingly been left out of the Jamaica squad for their CONCACAF Nations League game against Mexico on Sunday, despite Town being informed he would be included, meaning the Blues will have only two players away with their national squads during the break. The Jamaica Football Federation informed Town that the 28-year-old was in the party for the game at the Azteca Stadium and sent official documentation and travel documents last week. The Blues then passed the documentation on to the FA along with those from the Welsh FA calling up Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead in order for the trip to Barnsley, which had been scheduled for this Saturday, to be postponed. However, when the Reggae Boyz squad was announced this afternoon, Leigh’s name was not included, we understand to the surprise of the club, who had received no subsequent official contact from the JFF. The situation makes no difference to the visit to Oakwell, which will now take place on Tuesday 25th April.

Kropotkin123 added 18:49 - Mar 20

Guessing as we did everything right, we won't get penalised? Barnsley were already crying about it on their forum, so guess people are going to be questioning us on it. 1

Saxonblue74 added 18:56 - Mar 20

Another example of football authorities having no respect or consideration for fans, the lifeblood of the game 1

therein61 added 19:23 - Mar 20

We had submitted the documents to the F.A requesting postponing the game which has been passed by them so we have not done any wrong whatever they think up north!!

i wonder if(i'm sure they must in the circumstances) the F.A supplied Barnsley with copies to warrant the cancelled fixture therefore the club is not telling the fans the whole story but it will make for a tasty evening given their blinkered approach as we know people from Barnsley have(re a manager we once had!!). 2

ThaiBlue added 19:28 - Mar 20

Dont give a monkeys what barnsley think.2 players is 2 much. 1

Churchman added 19:38 - Mar 20

As long as we submitted what we needed to, end of debate. It’s between the FA and othe Federations.



If Barnsley don’t like it, oh dear never mind 0

Phil1969 added 19:50 - Mar 20

Don’t know why Barnsley would bellyache no way would they want to play us a week rested and them getting stuffed by Sheffield Wednesday on Tues night lol 0

