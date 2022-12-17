Town Surprise as Leigh Left Out of Jamaica Squad
Monday, 20th Mar 2023 18:40
Left-back Greg Leigh has surprisingly been left out of the Jamaica squad for their CONCACAF Nations League game against Mexico on Sunday, despite Town being informed he would be included, meaning the Blues will have only two players away with their national squads during the break.
The Jamaica Football Federation informed Town that the 28-year-old was in the party for the game at the Azteca Stadium and sent official documentation and travel documents last week.
The Blues then passed the documentation on to the FA along with those from the Welsh FA calling up Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead in order for the trip to Barnsley, which had been scheduled for this Saturday, to be postponed.
However, when the Reggae Boyz squad was announced this afternoon, Leigh’s name was not included, we understand to the surprise of the club, who had received no subsequent official contact from the JFF.
The situation makes no difference to the visit to Oakwell, which will now take place on Tuesday 25th April.
