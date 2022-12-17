Blues' Promotion Rivals in Action

Tuesday, 21st Mar 2023 13:00 All of Town’s closest promotion rivals are in action in this evening’s two League One fixtures. Second-placed Plymouth Argyle, two points ahead of the Blues, travel to the Wham Stadium to take on Accrington Stanley, who are 21st (KO 7.45pm). Barnsley, fourth behind Town by six points but with two games in hand, host leaders Sheffield Wednesday in a big South Yorkshire derby live on Sky Sports (KO 8pm). The Blues don’t have a match until a week on Saturday when they travel to fifth-placed Derby County, Saturday’s game against the Tykes at Oakwell having been postponed due to international calls.

Photo: Matchday Images



Barty added 13:14 - Mar 21

Wins for Wednesday & Stanley would be fantastic. 0

ajs83 added 13:20 - Mar 21

We can still catch Wednesday. The best result at Oakwell is probably a draw but I'd much rather Barnsley win than Wednesday. 0

Langdon_Blue added 13:30 - Mar 21

No doubt Blueboy will sitting there tonight wearing his Barnsley / Plymouth half and half scarf haha. 0

Barty added 13:33 - Mar 21

ajs83 - fair point and yes we can still catch Wednesday but i very much doubt it and i would happily settle for the second automatic spot and certainly don't want Barnsley catching us. 0

coolhand added 13:43 - Mar 21

I honestly don’t think it matters if we don’t get automatic where we finish in the next 4, we, at our best can beat any of the teams. So I would like any teams to beat the top two and give us a chance of automatic promotion 0

ajs83 added 13:49 - Mar 21

Barty - I agree we don't want Barnsley catching us but I think we should be looking up the table rather than down. Games in hand do not equate to points on the board. Wednesday are only 3 points ahead at the end of the day. 0

Westy added 13:57 - Mar 21

Even a Plymouth point at Accrington would be a great result for us - leaving us three points off then with a game in hand and superior goal difference. An Accy win even better. Whatever the result of the other game is it will benefit us. Either Barnsley will lose and use up one of their games in hand, Wednesday lose and will be within reach.but the best scenario is probably a draw. It will be an exiting end to the season with top teams playing each other in what is probably the strongest third tier of English football there has been. 0

Ryorry added 14:04 - Mar 21

Hadn't realised Wednesday were only leading by a point, albeit have two games in hand. Barnsley are only just behind us on GD in the form table (of last 6 played). Plymouth are now 8th in the form table.



So on balance I'd rather that match ends in a draw - I reckon a total of four points lost between our two closest rivals is more helpful to us than a total of three points dropped by one of them - though that doesn't include the psychological effects for one of them if they dropped all three, which could be a bit of a 'stopper'. I really wouldn't want Barnsley to win though - makes it all even tighter & more uncomfortable.



Come on Accrington Stanley though! 👍 0

mojo added 14:04 - Mar 21

Psychologically AS dropping into the relegation zone at the weekend could work in our favour hopefully 0

