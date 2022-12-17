Blues' Promotion Rivals in Action
Tuesday, 21st Mar 2023 13:00
All of Town’s closest promotion rivals are in action in this evening’s two League One fixtures.
Second-placed Plymouth Argyle, two points ahead of the Blues, travel to the Wham Stadium to take on Accrington Stanley, who are 21st (KO 7.45pm).
Barnsley, fourth behind Town by six points but with two games in hand, host leaders Sheffield Wednesday in a big South Yorkshire derby live on Sky Sports (KO 8pm).
The Blues don’t have a match until a week on Saturday when they travel to fifth-placed Derby County, Saturday’s game against the Tykes at Oakwell having been postponed due to international calls.
