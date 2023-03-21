Page: No-Brainer to Pick Broadhead

Tuesday, 21st Mar 2023 13:37 Wales manager Rob Page says it was a no-brainer to name Blues forward Nathan Broadhead in the squad for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Welsh take on Croatia at Stadion Poljud in Split on Saturday 25th March and then Latvia in Cardiff three days later. Broadhead, uncapped having previously been called up last summer but forced to drop out with injury, joined up with the squad along with Blues teammate Wes Burns, who has played for his country three times, earlier this week and Page says the 24-year-old is a player he knows well. “Broady’s one that I worked with with the U21s and his development’s been frustrating for him because he’s stayed at Everton for a little bit longer than you’d want for a young player,” the Welsh boss told the Cyhoeddi Carfan Cymru podcast. “That first loan’s really important, but that [at Burton in 2019/20] didn’t quite go his way for whatever reason, injuries. “But I always knew there was a player in there. He’s got pace, he’s a constant threat in behind, he’s got an eye for goal and he’s playing really, really well for a team that’s probably going to get promoted out of League One this season. While he’s in a rich vein of form, it’s a no-brainer to involve him.” Broadhead has scored four goals in nine starts and four sub appearances since joining the Blues from Everton for £1.5 million in January.

