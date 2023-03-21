Evening With Dozzell

Tuesday, 21st Mar 2023 16:19 A Special Evening With Jason Dozzell is taking place at Rushmere Golf Club on Thursday 22nd June. Blues legend Dozzell will speak about his famous debut goal scored when he was only 16 years and 57 days old, promotion to the Premier League and his spell with Tottenham playing alongside the likes of Jurgen Klinsmann. Tickets cost £10 and are available here.



