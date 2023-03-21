Baggott With Indonesia Squad

On-loan Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott has joined up with the Indonesia squad ahead of two friendlies against Burundi.

The sides meet at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi on Saturday and then again next Tuesday.

Baggott, who is on loan with Cheltenham, is part of a 28-man squad which is training in Jakarta ahead of those matches.

The 20-year-old, who has previously won 12 senior caps, scoring two goals, missed his national side’s AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign in December and January despite having initially been named in their squad.

Baggott moved to the League One Robins in January having spent the first half of the season in League Two with Gillingham, but has made only one league start due to a quad injury but last week netted in a 3-0 Gloucestershire Senior Cup victory over Bristol Rovers.

Cheltenham’s scheduled League One game at Oxford United this weekend has been postponed as the Robins have had three call-ups, midfielder Elliot Bonds (Guyana) and goalkeeper Luke Southwood (Northern Ireland) in addition to Baggott.

Photo: Matchday Images