Youngster Siziba Joins Yeovil
Tuesday, 21st Mar 2023 20:22
Youngster Zanda Siziba has left the Blues to join National League Yeovil Town.
Siziba, whose contract ran until the summer, joined the Town academy in 2019 having previously been with Dagenham & Redbridge and Tottenham.
Glovers majority owner Matt Uggla tweeted the 19-year-old signing forms at Huish Park this evening, confirming that the move is a permanent switch ahead of the National League deadline to sign players on Thursday. Transfer windows don't apply to clubs in the National League and below.
Siziba, who qualifies to play international football for Zimbabwe, made one senior start and five sub appearances for the Blues, all in the Papa Johns Trophy.
Blues right-back Edwin Agbaje is currently on loan with Yeovil, while former Town schoolboy Malachi Linton is also a member of the squad.
Photo: TWTD
