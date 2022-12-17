Plymouth Back On Top as Pilgrims and Barnsley Win
Tuesday, 21st Mar 2023 22:08
Plymouth and Barnsley were the winners of this evening’s two games in League One, results which see Argyle return to the top of the table.
The Pilgrims won 2-0 at Accrington Stanley, the Lancastrians having been reduced to 10 men early in the second half.
In a topsy-turvy game at Oakwell, the Tykes went into a 2-0 first-half lead, former Blues striker James Norwood netting the second, before Wednesday pulled the scoreline back to 2-2.
However, with the Owls looking the most likely winners, a defensive slip led to Barnsley restoring their lead and in injury time they scored again to win 4-2, ending the Owls’ club record 23-match unbeaten run and knocking them off the top of the table.
Wednesday and the Tykes have a game in hand on the Blues and two on Argyle.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]