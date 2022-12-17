Plymouth Back On Top as Pilgrims and Barnsley Win

Tuesday, 21st Mar 2023 22:08 Plymouth and Barnsley were the winners of this evening’s two games in League One, results which see Argyle return to the top of the table. The Pilgrims won 2-0 at Accrington Stanley, the Lancastrians having been reduced to 10 men early in the second half. In a topsy-turvy game at Oakwell, the Tykes went into a 2-0 first-half lead, former Blues striker James Norwood netting the second, before Wednesday pulled the scoreline back to 2-2. However, with the Owls looking the most likely winners, a defensive slip led to Barnsley restoring their lead and in injury time they scored again to win 4-2, ending the Owls’ club record 23-match unbeaten run and knocking them off the top of the table. Wednesday and the Tykes have a game in hand on the Blues and two on Argyle.

Photo: Matchday Images



Karlosfandangal added 22:11 - Mar 21

Not the results we wanted but Town can’t do anything but win their games 1

blueboy1981 added 22:13 - Mar 21

Another example of why WE need to keep Winning - for anyone who thinks we don’t …. !!! 4

NITFC added 22:13 - Mar 21

Whether the Barnsley result is good or bad depends whether we are looking to win the league or just trying to be runners up. Wednesday have just dropped 5 points out of 6

1

MidlandsBlue92 added 22:18 - Mar 21

Town v Barnsley just got even bigger. Let's go...

Plymouth will drop points, we just need to be perfect here on in. 1

itfckenty added 22:21 - Mar 21

Thing is, to say SW just dropped 5 points, we are hoping they continue to drop points, which there is no guarantee in that. By the 1st we could be looking at being 9 points behind them, 2 behind Plymouth and joint with Barnsley. Like people are saying, all we can do is perform like we can and get those wins. Just pray some of these teams slip up. 1

superblues9 added 22:22 - Mar 21

Tough to call if it’s good or bad good if we are still going for her top spot but bad as brings Barnsley closer to us If we can win our games then we can catch them

And this makes it easier to catch them but as already been said we need to keep winning. 1

itfckenty added 22:22 - Mar 21

5 behind Plymouth even. 0

Cloddyseedbed added 22:25 - Mar 21

We have the hardest run in of top 4. 0

NITFC added 22:26 - Mar 21

Let's not lose sight of the goal difference. It could be our trump card 0

Europablue added 22:33 - Mar 21

Worst possible results, but nevermind -1

LimerickTractorBoy added 22:34 - Mar 21

Who doesnt think we need to keep winning Blueboy? We're 5 behind Plymouth and 3 behind Wednesday, sorry but you're stating the bleedin obvious there. 0

Newtonboy74 added 22:41 - Mar 21

Blueboy why are such a NOB???

Always looking for a reaction with your stupid

Mindless negative comments and then call everyone

Schoolkids when you get a reaction.

Do everyone a favour and stick your negative comments

Where the sun don't shine.

1

RobsonWark added 22:47 - Mar 21

No surprise that Plymouth won at Accrington but Wednesday was a surprise. Barnsley may be on a good run but our goal difference is way better than them. Plymouth and Wednesday will drop points. With the team we have now we are going to win this league with 102 points!! Mosey holding the trophy aloft on the Town Hall in May. 1

Essexnblue added 22:52 - Mar 21

If we play our best team and play to our potential, we will win every game left this season, that's all we need to focus on, not what the others are doing, none of the other 3 teams are as good as us, so hold on tight!!! 1

