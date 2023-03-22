Youngster Morgan Could Win Cap

Wednesday, 22nd Mar 2023 09:57

Blues youngster Rio Morgan could win his third Northern Ireland U19s cap today when his side take on hosts France in their opening Euro 2023 elite round qualifier (KO 5pm).

The Northern Irish youngsters face the French at Stade de la Source in Orleans with the game being shown live on YouTube by the Fédération Française de Football.

Morgan, 17, who has previously played for the Northern Ireland U17s and U18s, is the youngest member of the squad.

The Welwyn Garden City-born forward, a first-year scholar who signed his first professional contract with the Blues in January, was one of the stars of Town's FA Youth Cup run this season.

Following today's match, Northern Ireland take on Romania at Stade Jacques Mazzuca in Saran on Saturday and finally Norway, again in Saran, on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland U19s: Josh Clarke (Celtic), Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Daithi McCallion (Finn Harps, on loan from Derry City), Dylan Sloan (Newry City, on loan from Larne), Josh Roney (Stoke City), Reece Jordan (Portadown), Aaron Wightman (Glentoran), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), Conor Scannell (Ards), Jamie McDonnell (Nottingham Forest), Darren Robinson (Derby County), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Jamie Doran (Glenavon), Charlie Lindsay (Rangers), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Aaron Prendergast (Glenavon), Makenzie Kirk (Hearts), Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town), Conor Falls (Huddersfield Town).





