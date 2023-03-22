Town Announce 2023/24 Season Ticket Prices

Wednesday, 22nd Mar 2023 14:13

Town have announced season ticket prices for the 2023/24 season with adult renewals up £20 on this year’s frozen price.

A lower tier Sir Bobby Robson Stand seat will cost £353 if renewed prior to the deadline having cost £333 this year, a rise of just over six per cent. Other ticket prices have similarly increased having been frozen ahead of the previous two campaigns.

A non-current season ticket holder can buy their North Stand lower seat for £377 with the price subsequently rising to £506 if Town are in League One next season or £545 if they’re in the Championship.

Town say adults can watch the Blues week in, week out from £14.95 per match, under-12s from just £1.78 and seniors, under-23s and under-19s from £10.87, £8.30 and £4.35 respectively. Full details of season tickets, the Junior Blues membership and other related information can be found here.

The renewal window opens at 10am on Monday 27th March and closes at 5pm on Friday 14th April.

Those on the interest-free Direct Debit scheme’s seats will renew automatically but otherwise season ticket holders can renew online or at Planet Blue.

For supporters who do not currently have a season ticket, the early bird window will open on Monday 3rd April at 10am and will close at 5pm on Friday 14th April.

Town say their full season ticket price window will be announced once the current season has finished along with match ticket prices.

Season tickets will not be available once the first home league fixture of the 2023/24 campaign has been played.





Photo: Matchday Images