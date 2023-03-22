On-Loan Agbaje Out For Season
Wednesday, 22nd Mar 2023 14:45
On-loan Blues right-back Edwin Agbaje is out for the season having suffered an injury which will require surgery while in action for Yeovil Town at the weekend.
The Irish U18 international was stretchered off in the 73rd minute of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Halifax and confirmed on Twitter that his season is over.
Agbaje, 19, joined the Glovers in January and made eight National League starts and two sub appearances having made his first two appearances for the Blues - one start and one sub appearance - in cup games earlier in the season.
Glovers majority owner Matt Uggla tweeted his thanks to Agbaje and hinted that the former Shamrock Rovers schoolboy might return to Huish Park next season.
Yesterday, Agbaje's fellow Blues U21s regular Zanda Siziba joined Yeovil on a permanent basis.
