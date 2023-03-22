Morgan Wins Northern Ireland U19s Cap

Wednesday, 22nd Mar 2023 19:08

Blues youngster Rio Morgan won his third Northern Ireland U19s cap as his side were beaten 1-0 by France at Stade de la Source in Orleans in their opening Euro 2023 elite round qualifier this evening.

Morgan, 17, who has previously played for the Northern Ireland U17s and U18s and is the youngest member of the current squad, came off the bench in the 71st minute.

The Welwyn Garden City-born forward, a first-year scholar who signed his first professional contract with the Blues in January, was one of the stars of Town's FA Youth Cup run this season.

In the other group game, Norway beat Romania 4-0. The Northern Irish youngsters take on the Romanians at Stade Jacques Mazzuca in Saran on Saturday and finally the Norwegians, again in Saran, on Tuesday.





Photo: TWTD