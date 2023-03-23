Academy Keeper Williamson Could Win First Scotland U18s Cap
Thursday, 23rd Mar 2023 09:53
Blues academy keeper Woody Williamson could win his first Scotland U18 cap in the first of two friendlies against Wales this evening.
The Scottish youngsters take on their Welsh counterparts at Colliers Park in Wrexham with the second game on Sunday.
First-year scholar Williamson was among the stars of the U18s’ FA Youth Cup run, helping the Blues to a penalty shootout win against Nottingham Forest and then saving a vital spot-kick during the 2-0 victory over Liverpool.
The 16-year-old, who hasn’t previously been capped, has also featured regularly for the U21s this season and has been involved in first-team warm-ups.
The Scots are coached by former St Mirren, Aberdeen and Celtic midfielder Billy Stark, who will use the games to assess players ahead of his U19 squad’s European Championships qualifying round in Bulgaria in November.
Scotland U18s
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]