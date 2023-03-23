Academy Keeper Williamson Could Win First Scotland U18s Cap

Thursday, 23rd Mar 2023 09:53

Blues academy keeper Woody Williamson could win his first Scotland U18 cap in the first of two friendlies against Wales this evening.

The Scottish youngsters take on their Welsh counterparts at Colliers Park in Wrexham with the second game on Sunday.

First-year scholar Williamson was among the stars of the U18s’ FA Youth Cup run, helping the Blues to a penalty shootout win against Nottingham Forest and then saving a vital spot-kick during the 2-0 victory over Liverpool.

The 16-year-old, who hasn’t previously been capped, has also featured regularly for the U21s this season and has been involved in first-team warm-ups.

The Scots are coached by former St Mirren, Aberdeen and Celtic midfielder Billy Stark, who will use the games to assess players ahead of his U19 squad’s European Championships qualifying round in Bulgaria in November.

Scotland U18s

Cameron Bruce Queen's Park

Cameron Cooper Rangers

Jack Dallimore Bolton Wanderers

Julian Donnery Barwell FC (on loan from Lincoln City)

Johnny Emerson Newcastle United

Louis Jackson Manchester United

Daniel Kelly Celtic

Jack Kingdon Manchester United

Ethan Laidlaw Hibernian

Dylan Lobban Aberdeen

Benny Jackson Luyeye Celtic

Magnus Mackenzie Celtic

Noah McCann Queen's Park Rangers

Chris McGinn Hamilton Academical

George Morrison Fleetwood Town

Dylan Reid Crystal Palace

Mitchell Robertson Celtic

Joshua Squires Southampton

Corey Thomson Celtic

Bobby Wales Kilmarnock

Woody Williamson Ipswich Town

Max Woodrock Crewe Alexandria





Photo: Matchday Images