TWTD League Calculator 2022/23
Thursday, 23rd Mar 2023 10:35
The top of League One is looking ever harder to predict with the Blues, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Barnsley all battling for the automatic promotion places, so give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final weeks of the season might pan out.
TWTD's League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position and then outputs a final table.
To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.
Post your final table in the comments section below or on the Forum for discussion and assessment.
Photo: Matchday Images
