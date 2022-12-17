TWTD League Calculator 2022/23

Thursday, 23rd Mar 2023 10:35 The top of League One is looking ever harder to predict with the Blues, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Barnsley all battling for the automatic promotion places, so give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final weeks of the season might pan out. TWTD's League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position and then outputs a final table. To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season. Post your final table in the comments section below or on the Forum for discussion and assessment.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Kentish_Tractor added 10:46 - Mar 23

So based on the calculator I have Wednesday 1st, Plymouth 2nd, us and Barnsly for 3rd or 4th depending on whether we beat Barnsley or lose.



I just cannot see where Plymouth and Wednesday are going to drop points. They literally have no hard games left on paper wheras we have several.



Thankfully football is not played on paper. But we definitely need some shock results to go our way to finish top 2. 0

bayleycr added 10:54 - Mar 23

It’s going to be very tight with teams like Shrewsbury and Exeter City that could tip things one way or another.



Team Pld W D L F A W D L F A Pts GD

Sheffield Wednesday 46 15 7 1 49 17 16 4 3 35 13 104 54

Ipswich Town 46 16 6 1 50 12 12 8 3 35 20 98 53

Plymouth Argyle 46 20 2 1 42 13 9 9 5 35 29 98 35

Barnsley 46 16 3 4 43 20 12 7 4 32 16 94 39

0

Lord_Mac added 11:37 - Mar 23

Same as @Kentish_Tractor - 3rd or 4th. I'll stop worrying. No I won't...

Needs a lot to go our way.



Team Pld W D L F A W D L F A Pts GD

Sheffield Wednesday 46 15 7 1 48 16 14 6 3 33 15 100 50

Plymouth Argyle 46 20 2 1 45 14 9 8 6 36 31 97 36

Ipswich Town 46 15 7 1 49 13 11 9 3 37 22 94 51

Barnsley 46 15 4 4 44 21 12 7 4 34 15 92 42

0

Bazza8564 added 11:53 - Mar 23

So ive been looking at this and we need some real upsets, and we need to win our way in from here. Nothing else but one win at a time will do 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments