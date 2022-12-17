EFL Confirm League One Play-Off Final Date

Thursday, 23rd Mar 2023 14:19 The EFL have confirmed the date of the League One play-off final. The game will take place on Monday 29th May with a 3pm kick-off with the Championship match on the Saturday and League Two final on the Sunday. Town will hope to have won automatic promotion and have no need of what would be a first trip to the new Wembley.

