Town Take Full Squad to Tottenham For Training Game

Thursday, 23rd Mar 2023 14:42 Town are facing Premier League Tottenham Hotspur in a behind-closed-doors 70-minute training game at the Londoners’ training ground this afternoon. The Blues are without a first-team match this weekend as Saturday’s match at Barnsley has been postponed due to international calls. We understand Town have taken a full squad with everyone set to get some time on the pitch with the main aim to give fringe players minutes. Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini are understood to be in charge of a Spurs XI featuring first-teamers not on international duty and U21s with under fire manager Antonio Conte currently in Italy. Speaking after the 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury at the weekend, manager Kieran McKenna, a one-time academy player and coach at Tottenham, outlined his plans for the break. “It’s a balance,” he said. “We can’t switch off too much mentally or physically because we’re in the thick end of the season,” he said. “Of course, there’ll be a few days off but also we need to work, we need to stay sharp, we need to work to improve things. “We’ll look to get some minutes into and some work into the legs of those who haven’t played so much. “Those who have played a bit more can benefit from the recovery a little bit more. But we have to use it to our benefit, we didn’t ask for there to be an international break, no problem if there hadn’t have been one to continue next week, but the situation is what it is. “And we have to make the most of that situation in terms of getting the balance of recovery but also good work on the training ground to make sure we’re ready for the last nine games, obviously starting with the big one against Derby.”

Photo: Matchday Images



