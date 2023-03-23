Final Fans' Forum of the Season in April

Thursday, 23rd Mar 2023 15:40

Town will be holding their latest Fans’ Forum in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road on Wednesday 5th April (6pm-7.30pm, doors open 5.30pm).

Chairman Mike O'Leary, CEO Mark Ashton, and manager Kieran McKenna will be the panel for the second and final Fans' Forum of the campaign.

Supporters will get the chance to ask questions regarding matters on and off the field with the event shown live on the club’s YouTube channel.

Fans wanting to attend can enter a ballot here prior to the deadline of Wednesday 29th March at 5pm with around 150 spaces available.

Those who have been successful will be emailed their invitation on Friday 31st March.





Photo: ITFC