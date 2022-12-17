Ashton: We Will Be Relentless in Taking This Club Forward

Thursday, 23rd Mar 2023 17:06 Blues CEO Mark Ashton has been reflecting on the situation at the top of League One and says the relentless rebuilding of the club will continue whether Town go up this season or otherwise. The Blues are currently third in the division behind Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday with Barnsley at their heels behind them with the automatic promotion places looking set to go right to the wire. “That’s just the nature of it,” McKenna reflected in the first part of an interview with TWTD we’ll be running over the next few days. “It’s a difficult league and why do I think it’s a difficult league? Because I think there’s such a wide ranging spectrum of clubs that play in different ways, have different facilities, have different pitches and different set-ups. It’s very wide-ranging and that brings different sets of challenges. “We said last season that we wanted to score more goals and I think we’ve certainly done that. I think the way we play is an attractive style of football. “I think we’ve made wise investments and what you see now is a team and a club that has an asset value that is growing on the pitch. “We have taken our own route and our route has not been to loan five or six players and develop them for their parent club.

“I think one or two is fine, but the core of our squad is our players and we grow their value and they stay with us whatever league we’re in. “That was an approach we talked to the owners about when we acquired the club and we’ve been true to it. “If you look at the type of player we’ve acquired, whether that’s Christian [Walton], whether that’s [Harry] Clarke, Broady [Nathan Broadhead], Leif [Davis], whether that’s the homegrown emerging talent of [Luke] Woolfenden and [Cameron] Humphreys, those players have value. “They have a value of 𝑥 in League One and they have a value of 4𝑥 in the Championship and they have a value of anything times anything in the Premier League. “It’s a model that we want to build where they’re our players and that fits into why we’ve brought in a manager in [Kieran] McKenna, who is not only a first class manager but he’s an outstanding coach and player developer. “This hasn’t randomly been thrown together, this has been knitted together over time. And I still firmly believe we’re only at the beginning of the journey.” What if Town don’t go up this season? “Nothing changes. You do more of it. Repetition, repetition, repetition. You’ve known me long enough now, no one will want this club to be promoted this season more than me and if I could physically get out there and do it myself I would, but let’s be clear, I’d be more of a hindrance than a help! “We’re talking about almost two decades worth of under-investment and underachievement and a club, whether it’s on the pitch or off the pitch, that has gone substantially backwards. “McKenna’s only been here just over a year, I’ve been here just over 18 months now. We can’t fix it all in one go. “I’d love to say we can just do this and I can guarantee that we’re going to be promoted here, I can guarantee the stadium’s going to be done then, I can guarantee the training ground’s going to be done then, but there’s a lot of work to do. “I think sometimes it’s easier when you’re rebuilding a smaller club because there isn’t the expectation that comes with it. But right now, as Kieran says, we’re a League One club. We might be a League One club that’s getting 28-30,000, is smashing records in retail, ticketing etc, but we’re a League One club. “And there is a reason why the club has been in League One for a period and it’s why that trapdoor to League One was opening for a period, and we’ve got to put it right. “I think we’ve got a great chance, but so have others. If we get up we’ll build and we’ll go again. If for any reason we find ourselves in this division again next season, we’ll add and build and we’ll go again. “We will be relentless in taking this club forward. The owners are right behind it, they understand the dynamics of what we’re trying to build and where we’re at, but I think we’re in a decent place.”



Photo: Matchday Images



IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:15 - Mar 23

That is all very heartening to hear, realistic and honest.

When we are promoted we will be a strong side in that division, I think realistically pushing top 6.



Kudos TWTD for getting the interview 4

Suffolkboy added 17:29 - Mar 23

Right on the obvious nail ; ITFC IS going places under this ownership ,and with this Managemnt in place . Failure is not contemplated and success is being built on the most solid foundations .

COYB 5

NthQldITFC added 17:31 - Mar 23

Absolutely bang on, Mark. Thanks to you and everyone around you for putting this club on a really exciting trajectory. Nearly 30,000 people are turning up because we believe in the dream you are delivering. COYB! 5

RobITFC added 17:32 - Mar 23

We are in safe hands. The club is only going in one direction and that is UP, whether it be this season or not, next year we will be better. Just see how the 4 signings in January have improved us. The fans are seeing exciting football, some younger fans have not seen before so stick with it everyone and enjoy the ride! 4

terryf added 17:42 - Mar 23

This is a crazy division and a hard one to get out of.

Looking at the remaining fixtures it's a big ask.

Can see Plymouth winning six out of eight which would give them 98 points. If that were the case we would require 23 out of a possible 27points and pip them on goal difference.

Still on the bright side a day out out Wembley wouldn't be shabby and no one will want to play us in the playoffs. 0

ArnieM added 17:47 - Mar 23

And there it is for all to read and digest. This approach is what sets us diary from the others in this division and when we go get promoted, we won’t be back and I also predict back to back promotions when we do go up! 0

Bert added 17:51 - Mar 23

Good to hear that everything carries on even if we remain in this horrible league …. for one more year only. Anything is possible but at least we are reasonably assured of a play off place. Automatic promotion would be a massive relief after years of failure but any play off spot would put fear into the competition. Just hope that those who doubted KMcK a few weeks ago will unite with everyone as we suffer the agonies and enjoy the ecstasies to come in the next few months. 0

