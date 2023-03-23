Town Appoint New U18s Coach

Thursday, 23rd Mar 2023 17:39

Town have recruited a new lead U18s coach, Callum Tongue, from Manchester City’s academy, TWTD understands.

Tongue was a goalkeeper in his playing days with Bradford City’s youth team, then with Barrow in the National League.

The 29-year-old, from Hyde in Manchester, began coaching with Oldham Athletic’s academy in 2013, then spent time with Curzon Ashton’s youth set-up, as well as Manchester Corinthians.

He joined Manchester City in April 2014 where he worked as academy lead age group coach before moving onto the Blues earlier this month.

Tongue will work as the U18s’ lead coach with Sam Darlow, who took the youngsters to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup this season, assisting him.

Photos: Matchday Images/MCFC