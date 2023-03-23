Keeper Williamson Wins First Scotland U18s Cap

Academy keeper Woody Williamson won his first Scotland U18s cap as his side were beaten 2-1 in Wales in the first of two friendlies between the sides this evening.

Williamson started the game at Colliers Park in Wrexham with the teams meeting again on Sunday.

First-year scholar Williamson was among the stars of Town U18s’ FA Youth Cup run, helping the Blues to a penalty shootout win against Nottingham Forest and then saving a vital spot-kick during the 2-0 victory over Liverpool.

The 16-year-old has also featured regularly for the U21s this season and has been involved in first-team warm-ups.

The Scots are coached by former St Mirren, Aberdeen and Celtic midfielder Billy Stark, who is using the games to assess players ahead of his U19 squad’s European Championships qualifying round in Bulgaria in November.





Photo: Matchday Images