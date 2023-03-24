Young Duo Join Braintree On Loan
Friday, 24th Mar 2023 10:13
Blues youngsters Harley Curtis and Zak Bradshaw have joined National League South Braintree Town on loan.
Yesterday was the deadline for National League clubs to add to their squads.
Centre-half Bradshaw, 19, who was on loan with Bromley earlier in the campaign, and forward Curtis, 20, will spend the rest of the season at Cressing Road.
Town have a number of the U21s squad out on loan, including Fraser Alexander, who has extended his spell with Cheshunt to the end of the season, and full-back Max Hudson, who moved to Concord Rangers earlier in the month.
Photo: TWTD
