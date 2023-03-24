Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Young Duo Join Braintree On Loan
Friday, 24th Mar 2023 10:13

Blues youngsters Harley Curtis and Zak Bradshaw have joined National League South Braintree Town on loan.

Yesterday was the deadline for National League clubs to add to their squads.

Centre-half Bradshaw, 19, who was on loan with Bromley earlier in the campaign, and forward Curtis, 20, will spend the rest of the season at Cressing Road.

Town have a number of the U21s squad out on loan, including Fraser Alexander, who has extended his spell with Cheshunt to the end of the season, and full-back Max Hudson, who moved to Concord Rangers earlier in the month.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023