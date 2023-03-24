Young Duo Join Braintree On Loan

Friday, 24th Mar 2023 10:13 Blues youngsters Harley Curtis and Zak Bradshaw have joined National League South Braintree Town on loan. Yesterday was the deadline for National League clubs to add to their squads. Centre-half Bradshaw, 19, who was on loan with Bromley earlier in the campaign, and forward Curtis, 20, will spend the rest of the season at Cressing Road. Town have a number of the U21s squad out on loan, including Fraser Alexander, who has extended his spell with Cheshunt to the end of the season, and full-back Max Hudson, who moved to Concord Rangers earlier in the month. 📝 LOAN SIGNINGS!



We would also like to welcome both Zak Bradshaw and Harley Curtis on loan from @IpswichTown until the end of the season!#COYI #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/POolavs3Vo — Braintree Town FC (@braintreetownfc) March 24, 2023

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments